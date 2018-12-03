Best Buy Leaks LG Gram 17, 2-in-1 Laptops

Best Buy has seemingly leaked two upcoming laptops starting at $1,500 from LG, the Gram 17 and the Gram 2-in-1, ahead of their official announcement. The pages have since been removed, but the folks over at Liliputing caught them in time to snag images and reported specs.

LG usually makes a splash at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas each January. It's likely these laptops were to be revealed at that event but have broken cover several weeks early because of Best Buy's premature listings. That does mean the products could change or the listing could have had inaccuracies, so don't take any of the specs ripped from Best Buy's product pages as certain fact.

LG Gram 17

(Image credit: Brad Linder/Lilliputing)

That being said, according to Liliputing, the LG Gram 17 appears to be a 17-inch laptop (who would've guessed?) that weighs less than three pounds. That's practically nothing for a laptop that size, and it doesn't seem like LG sacrificed too much performance to achieve that featherweight. Liliputing said the LG Gram 17 boasts an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage.

The LG Gram 17 is also said to feature a fingerprint reader, HD webcam and backlit keyboard. That big ol' display sports a 2560x1600 resolution that doesn't match the 4K displays of premium laptops but is still better than a 1080p display.

The Best Buy listing pegged the LG Gram 17 at $1,700. There was no word about a release date or additional configuration options on the leaked page.

LG Gram 2-in-1

(Image credit: Brad Linder/Lilliputing)



On to the LG Gram 2-in-1. According to Lilputing, the device boasts a 14-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution and requisite touchscreen. LG purportedly loaded it with an Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It also has a fingerprint reader and webcam, but Gigabit Wi-Fi support will likely be an even bigger deal here, as people use the tablet for entertainment.

The deleted Best Buy page listed that configuration of the LG Gram 2-in-1 at $1,500. That includes the main system, as well as a Wacom AES 2.0 pen, which should make it easier to use the tablet for professional or educational purposes, rather than entertainment. It's often difficult to draw, write, or otherwise use a tablet for those purposes without some help from a dedicated input device.

Because these details originate from a leaked product page, we expect LG to reveal and release the new Gram products sooner than later. In the meantime, we'll simply wait to see if the company rushes the announcement to capitalize on the attention garnered by this leak, or if it'll act as nothing happened and reveal them on its original timetable.