Biostar Adds Another AM4 Crypto Mining Motherboard (Update: Price)

Update, 8/1/17, 7:58am PT: Biostar confirmed that the TA320-BTC motherboard will cost $75.



Original article, 7/10/17, 8:30am PT:



Biostar has doubled down on its cryptocurrency mining offerings. Just days after announcing its mining-focused Radeon RX 470D graphics card, the company has followed up the TB350-BTC with the TA320-BTC AM4 motherboard.

Although this board is designed for cryptocurrency mining, it comes with all the features you’ve come to expect on mainstream AM4 motherboards. It supports the latest AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, Bristol Ridge, and 7th Generation A-series processors; DDR4 support up to 2,667MHz; a single PCI-E x16 3.0 slot; USB 3.1; and 7.1 channel HD audio. The TA320-BTC also includes a moisture proof PCB and low resistance mosfets as well as electrostatic discharge (ESD) and overvoltage protection.

Biostar is billing the TA320-BTC as a dual-purpose motherboard but, with its ability to run up to six graphics cards and its two strategically placed 12V 4-pin auxiliary power connectors, there’s no doubt that this board was designed specifically for the cryptocurrency mining community.

So, why exactly are companies suddenly feeling the need to cater to miners? You can thank Ethereum, a cryptocurrency that has quickly risen in value over the last few months. That rise has inspired many people to start mining the cryptocurrency, which has led to graphics card shortages and inspired companies like Biostar to design products specifically for miners.