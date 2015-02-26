Trending

BitFenix' Aegis Case Comes With LCD Logo Display

When BitFenix announced its Pandora, a Micro-ATX case with a little LCD display up front to display a logo or image, we were intrigued at the feature. Now, BitFenix is bringing the same LCD to a new enclosure – the Aegis.

This case is also a Micro-ATX case, but it has a somewhat more traditional design in order to make it appeal to a larger audience. The side features a large plexiglass window, and the front comes with a soft-gloss finish, which also covers the LCD panel. The entire case features an angular design and has plenty of ventilation holes to ensure that the system can have good airflow.

Inside the case you'll be able to fit two dual-slot graphics cards up to 380 mm long (with a single slot in the middle for clearance on supporting motherboards), four 3.5" drives, and four 2.5" drives. It doesn't actually have an optical drive bay, but who cares anymore anyway?

As far as cooling goes, the front of the case will house three 120 mm fans (or two 140 mm fans). The top will accommodate the same, and the rear and bottom will each hold a 120 mm fan. Filters are included at all the intakes, and all the spots support the matching radiator sizes, too. If you use slim-style radiators, you can even use two 360 mm rads if you care to, because thicker radiators will run into each other.

Front I/O connectivity is placed at the top of the case and consists of two USB 3.0 ports, the standard set of HD audio connectors, and power and reset switches.

The display we've spoken about connects to your motherboard using a USB 2.0 port, and it's capable of displaying a static image. It has a resolution of 320 x 240 and a 2.8" diagonal. This is only featured on the Aegis – not on the Aegis core. That model comes with an aluminum BitFenix logo.

BitFenix manufacturing is usually done with tight-enough tolerances for us to also warrant saying that beyond the spec sheet, the quality should be relatively high as well.

BitFenix did not announce pricing or availability, although the case will be available in various colors, including black, red, yellow, blue and white.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 26 February 2015 23:17
    Seems like a very nice case for mATX.
  • ykki 27 February 2015 00:38
    ""When BitFenix announced its Pandora, a Micro-ATX case with a little LCD display up front to display a logo or image, we were intrigued at the feature.""

    That's only what it does? Display the logo?
  • hoodric 27 February 2015 00:53
    "It doesn't actually have an optical drive bay, but who cares anymore anyway?"

    ...yet for some unknown reason every build in in the 'System Builder Marathon' still has optical storage.
  • Mac266 27 February 2015 00:56
    I actually like it. It'll have to be priced right of cause, but the screen is a nice touch.
  • Warsaw 27 February 2015 03:55
    That is odd they have it in the SBM if they comment like that but I still use my optical drive and put it on every build still. Just in case..
  • turkey3_scratch 27 February 2015 04:07
    Same I use CD-ROM discs a lot.
  • dstarr3 27 February 2015 05:34
    Optical drives are one of those things that I rarely use anymore, but I'd feel really uncomfortable if I didn't have one. Like... one day, I'm gonna need it, and I'm really gonna thank myself for having it.
  • thundervore 27 February 2015 13:57
    Are we really going to turn this thread into another "OMG I need my CDROM drive". Guys, it is not a dedicated CDROM slot, it is a 5.25 slot for anything! Card reader, fan controller, etc.

    But honestly, a slim external CDROM drive is $15, plug it in when you want it, and remove it when your done. Or just plug it in and sit it on top of the case can let it collect dust.
  • haftarun8 27 February 2015 14:57
    While it does seem nice, it's a bit "stylized" for my liking,and the front looks like cheap plastic. I'm still waiting for a true successor to the Silverstone Temjin TJ08-e that can accommodate more water cooling radiator configurations. That's all I would ever need.
  • jeffbrandt 27 February 2015 15:46
    Wow I must be out of the loop! I still have my floppy drive hooked up and don't want to lose it. Go ahead make fun of me. But how would I install the OS without an optical drive? Help me, I'm melting ! (wizard of OZ, remember?)
