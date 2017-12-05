BitFenix Reveals Spectre Pro RGB Fans

BitFenix announced a new version of its Spectre Pro-series fans, adding RGB lighting to the quiet-operation cooling devices.

The BitFenix Spectre Pro RGB is a direct successor to the Spectre Pro lineup, which consists of 120mm, 140mm, 200mm, and 230mm fans with fluid dynamic bearings and reinforced blades for durability and longevity. The new versions feature a centered RGB LED light in the blades that illuminate the fan with the company’s TriBright LED technology, which BitFenix said offers longer product life, higher color saturation, and increased brightness.

The Spectre Pro RGB fans come in a variety of different SKUs, but it breaks down rather easily. Each of the four fan sizes come in stand-alone packages or with an optional fan controller, for a total of eight SKUs. The new Spectre Pro RGB fans are also compatible with other BitFenix products, including the Aurora and Shogun cases, and Asus Aura Sync, which allows users to control the RGB lighting by connecting the fans directly to an Asus-branded motherboard sporting the feature.

Pricing and availability of the new BitFenix Spectre Pro RGB fans are currently unknown.