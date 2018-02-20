EA Announces 'Burnout Paradise Remastered'

A decade ago, Criterion opened the doors to Paradise City with the launch of Burnout Paradise on PC, PlayStation 3, and the Xbox 360. Later this year, fans can race through its streets again. EA announced that a remastered version of Burnout Paradise is in the works and that console players can play it as early as next month. PC players, however, will have to wait until later in the year to get in on the action.

The remaster doesn’t just feature the base version of Burnout Paradise. You’ll also get to play with eight pieces of downloadable content (DLC), which includes the Cops and Robbers online mode, additional vehicles, and the Big Surf Island location. The "Big Surf Island" DLC is new content to PC players because it wasn’t available in the original game.

You can race through Paradise City on your own or with friends. The game supports up to four players in online sessions, but you can also participate in offline multiplayer. It’s unclear how this works, but we do know that one of the DLC packs features a “pass-the-controls” party mode in which you have to complete multiple challenges as a group.

You’ll get to experience the intensity of each race and the full roster of 150 cars and bikes in the native 1080p resolution. However, those who have a PlayStation 4 Pro or the Xbox One X can play the game at 60 frames per second and 4K resolution.

The $40 game will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners on March 16. A release date for the PC version, which will be available on Origin, wasn’t announced. If you’re an EA Access member, you can play the game as early as March 9.