CES 2018 Plunged Into Pre-Industrial Darkness

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Ah, CES. That yearly Mecca of technology, where exhibitors, journalists, and industry experts gather to experience the latest and greatest inventions of mankind. If you've never attended, you don't need much to make the most of CES—just some interesting new technology, a few good friends, and a healthy helping of Las Vegas showmanship.

Oh, and electricity. You need electricity. Which the attendees of CES 2018 briefly didn't have access to because of a mysterious blackout. Whoops.

CES sent the following statement to attendees to explain the outage:

Today at approximately 11:15 AM, the Central Hall and South Hall bridge meeting rooms at the Las Vegas Convention Center lost power. Power in the South Hall was restored within minutes, and power has now been fully restored to all areas. A preliminary assessment indicates that condensation from heavy rainfall caused a flashover on one of the facility's transformers. We are grateful to NV Energy for their swift assistance, to our customers and their clients for their patience and to the staff for ensuring the safety and security of all attendees and exhibitors.

As CES got things straightened out, we continued bringing you the latest and greatest stories from the show. (CES isn't confined to a single building, after all; it takes place in hotels and expo halls all around the Las Vegas strip.) Fortunately, the blackout didn't last until our colleagues' phone batteries run out, leaving them in a "Mad Max"-style dystopia. Viva Las Vegas!

This post was written by Marshall Honorof