Grab This 32GB Corsair Memory Kit for $115

Newegg is selling the Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-2666 32GB (2x 16GB) memory kit for $119.99. For even more savings, you can subscribe to Newegg's newsletter before buying and apply the "EMCTBVY22" promo code to get the memory kit for just $114.99. According to PCPartPicker, the RAM sold for as much as $210 in March, and it used to sell for $135 on Amazon.

There's a lot to like with this particular memory kit. For starters, the kit is made of two 16GB memory modules, which means you can have up to 32GB of memory, even on motherboards that only have two DDR4 memory slots. Second, the Vegeance LPX's anodized aluminum heat spreader features a low-profile design that will fit under most CPU air coolers.

The Vengeance LPX memory modules run at 2,666 MHz with CL16-18-18-35 timings. However, you don't necessarily have to worry about understanding CL timings, since the sticks come with a XMP 2.0 profile to help you set up your memory quickly and easily.

Tthe Vengeance LPX DDR4-2666 modules run at 1.20V, so there is definitely headroom for overclocking if you're aiming to get the highest speed out of the modules or if you just want to tighten the timings.

The Vengeance LPX DDR4-2666 32GB memory kit is compatible with Intel's 100-series, 200-series, 300-series and X299 motherboards. It also plays nice with AMD's 300-series, 400-series and forthcoming X570-based motherboards. As with any memory product from Corsair, this kit is backed with a limited lifetime warranty.

