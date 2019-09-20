Chrome OS Sets Eyes on Tiger Lake With 'Volteer' Chromebook

Google Pixelbook. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Reports earlier this year suggested that Google and Chrome OS won't support Intel's 10th Gen "Ice Lake" processors. Now, it appears, Chrome OS developers are turning their eyes towards Tiger Lake.

From a report from Chrome Unboxed, we see that the first Tiger Lake Chromebook may be in development. The report says it's under the codename "Volteer," though it may be a reference device and not an actual laptop that hits the market. The site also says that Volteer is cloned from the rumored to be upcoming "Hatch" Comet Lake-based Chromebook.

Tiger Lake is poised to arrive in 2020 with Intel's Xe graphics and a new CPU core architecture.

Google is rumored to be releasing a new laptop at an October 15 event in New York. Recent Geekbench results suggested it will run on, at the very least, an Intel Core i3-10110U. It's possible that this device will be a successor to the Pixelbook, which is getting long in the tooth. That event will focus more heavily on the company's Pixel 4 smartphones.