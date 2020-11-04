Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC: Extreme VRM & Overclocking

Colorful is about to start selling what could be one of the most advanced GeForce RTX 3080-based graphics cards announced to date, the iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC. The GPU not only promises to offer a great overclocking potential along with higher-than-reference performance out-of-box, but it also has a stylish design as well as a status monitor.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC comes with 10GB of GDDR6X and carries Nvidia's GA102 graphics processor with 8704 CUDA cores operating at 1440 MHz base clock as well as up to 1800 MHz boost clock when OC BIOS is switched on. The graphics card comes equipped with a rather extreme 14+8+4 (GPU/memory controller/RAM) voltage regulating module (VRM) that is designed to deliver up to 370 Watts of power to the board via three 8-pin connectors and maximize its overclocking potential.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The iGame RTX 3080 Vulcan OC is a younger brother of the iGame RTX 3090 Vulcan OC introduced last week. In fact, considering that the two products feature a very similar VRM (which is rated for 390 Watts in case of the RTX 3090 model), they are likely to share printed circuit board (PCB) design too.

(Image credit: Colorful)

With a TDP of up to 370 Watts, it is not surprising that Colorful's iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC needs a very powerful cooling system. The manufacturer equipped the card with a proprietary cooler comprising of a vacuum copper plate (a copper plate filled with cooling liquid and copper powder), six heat pipes, two aluminum heatsinks, a backplate, and three fans featuring a revamped blade design. The cooling system makes the card three slots wide and so will require a spacious case.

(Image credit: Colorful)

One of the key selling features of the iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC board is Colorful's 3rd generation status monitor. The LCD features a 480x128 resolution and can display either a custom picture or real-time data like temperature. Meanwhile, the monitor can be flipped by 90° in a bid to make it visible in systems that mount their graphics cards vertically.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Some Japanese stores will start sales of the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3080 Vulcan OC in the coming days, but availability in other parts of the world is unclear at this point. Given that the AIB uses a unique PCB design and promises a good overclocking potential, it is not surprising that it will be quite pricey. PC Watch reports that the graphics card will cost ¥118,880 (~$1,135) in Japan, but it is completely unclear whether the price includes VAT or not.