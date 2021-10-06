Computex 2022 Returns to In-Person Event, Opens for Registration

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) on Wednesday announced that Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, will return as an in-person event in late May, 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid 19 pandemic, Computex will take place from May 24 to May 27, 2022, in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 and 2. Starting from October 6, the high-tech trade show is open for international exhibitor registration. Meanwhile, TAITRA has not announced how many companies have already committed to attend the event.

Taiwan has been one of the global high-technology manufacturing centers, so Computex Taipei is attended not only by local giants like Asustek Computer, Gigabyte and MSI, but by global technology leaders like AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. That said, expect these companies to present at the event next year assuming that the pandemic does not get worse.

One of the worries about in-person trade shows is of course the ongoing pandemic and whether by the time Computex 2022 starts there will be collective immunity in Taiwan. and the rest of the world. So far, TAITRA has not announced any safety measures for attendees and exhibitors, but it is reasonable the organization to follow Taiwan's rules and laws on the matter.

TAITRA traditionally advertises its Computex trade show in other countries and at other exhibitions too. In a bid to promote Computex 2022, the trade organization will make #COMPUTEXisEverywhere tour to the United States, Spain, Singapore, the UK, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel, and Germany.