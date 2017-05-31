At Computex, Cooler Master Updates A Pair Of Its Classic Chassis

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Hot on the heels of its 25th Anniversary COSMOS II chassis announcement, Cooler Master has rolled out updated versions of its classic HAF and COSMOS II chassis.

First up we have the COSMO C700P. Although the brushed aluminum handles on the top and bottom have been flattened and tempered glass side panels have been added, this redesigned chassis still bears a striking resemblance to the previous incarnation of the COSMOS II. Front panel I/O has four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 port, headphone and microphone jacks, and power and reset buttons. This chassis also comes with an internal RGB controller that allows you to customize the lighting effects.



As far as hardware support goes, the COSMOS C700P can accommodate motherboards up to XL-ATX, 10+1 expansion slots, graphics cards up to 385mm, CPU coolers up to 190mm, and mounting locations for up to thirteen 3.5” and a dozen 2.5” internal hard drives. The updated chassis also includes a reversible motherboard tray and two curved tempered glass side panels.

Moving on to the Cooler Master HAF H500P, unlike the aforementioned COSMOS C700P, this case bears little resemblance to its predecessors in the HAF series. While looks are subjective, I think it would be safe to say the aggressive styling and addition of a tempered glass side panel will certainly appeal to many former HAF owners as well as new customers alike.

The HAF H500P is fitted with two 200mm intake fans from the factory, a two piece PSU cover, support for up to 360mm radiators and all-in-one coolers. Both pre-installed fan offer RGB functionality.

Pricing and availability was not available at press time.