Corsair's K95, K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Now Available

Corsair kicks off its Corsair Gaming brand with the RGB keyboards, mice, and two gaming headsets.

From time to time companies like to restructure their product branding, and the latest to do so is Corsair. Today the company announced its Corsair Gaming products, which it is kicking off with the retail launch of its Corsair Gaming RGB keyboards, mice and gaming headsets.

The stars of the show are the Corsair Gaming K95 RGB, K70 RGB and K65 RGB. This is a trio of mechanical keyboards that come with the all-new Cherry MX RGB switches.

The K70 RGB is the keyboard with a standard layout, while the K95 RGB comes with 18 additional G-Keys, and the K65 RGB takes a step in the opposite direction by being tenkeyless. The Cherry MX RGB switches feature 16.8 million color LED lights, which when placed on a keyboard with a display controller integrated into it, can make some rather impressive lighting effects. Beyond the lighting effects and the new Corsair Gaming branding, the keyboards are hardly different than the older Vengeance K95 and K70 keyboards, even featuring the same sleek design.

Joining the announcement is the Corsair Gaming M65 RGB mouse. This will be available in black and white, and it will also have RGB lighting effects with three different zones. The M65 RGB has an 8200 DPI laser sensor and Omron gaming grade switches along with a sniper button and a sleeved USB cable.

Lastly, Corsair is also launching the H1500 and the H2100 headsets. These headsets are Dolby 7.1-enabled surround sound headsets, which should help with directional audio. They feature 50 mm neodymium drivers and come with a unidirectional microphone that uses noise-cancellation technology. The H1500 is a wired headset, while the H2100 is a wireless headset capable of running for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It has a wireless range of about 40 feet.

The company priced the Corsair Gaming RGB keyboards at $149.99 for the K65 RGB, $169.99 for the K70 RGB and $189.99 for the K95 RGB. The M65 RGB will sell for $69.99, while the H1500 and the H2100 will sell for $79.99 and $99.99, respectively. All of the products come with a two-year manufacturer warranty and are available immediately.

  • pills161 22 September 2014 19:17
    I wish they would make some cool LED mechanical's in the natural flavor, I would totally buy one of these but my wrists just cannot take a standard keyboard anymore. Guess I'll just keep using my trusty MS 4000 natural!
  • oxxfatelostxxo 22 September 2014 21:41
    I own one of the k70 rgb boards and so far it has been working extremely well. The color customization is just awesome with no flaws.

    The only issue I have with the keyboard is that every now and then when certain full screen games are started the colors lock and I lose the special effects unless the keyboard is restarted.
  • alexfair1 22 September 2014 22:31
    Purchased the K70 RGB, worst keyboard ever. BETA software that crashes, bios switches on the keyboard will become your best friend. Horrible key fill with the backlighting (for example top row 1-0 keys only light up the alternative keys making it light up ! - ) basically any key that has two row, caps lock, tab, shift all are half lit. Bad customer support, forums virtually useless no feedback from Corsair except for a lot of people complaining.
  • TechyInAZ 22 September 2014 22:48
    Nice products! However, the blue on my 1500v2 looks better than the yellow on that H1500.
  • RedJaron 23 September 2014 00:45
    A-FREAKING-MEN! And not one of those weird things like the TECK or Kinesis . I've been on the MS 2000 for a while and I like it. I would like mech switches so I didn't need another one every three years, but no one makes anything like that. In the end I just got an Orbweaver for ergonomic, programmable, mech gaming keys and I'll just keep using the cheaper keyboards for typing until I can find something better.
  • jimmysmitty 23 September 2014 02:06
    So mostly it is software more than the keyboard itself? That would make sense. This is a pretty new idea. Sure there have been other ones like this but never Cherry MX Reds with full RGB, rather dome with full RGB.

    Software is a tricky mistress. They will get it right. The H100i and H80i series had issues with Windows 8.1 and there was a decent work around until they released proper software and drivers for it. As well it now keeps the color on the water block properly.

    Wish it would work perfectly but then again if software did we would all be using Windows 95 still.
  • 23 September 2014 03:33
    I want that K70 RGB in MX Brown. I hope they can iron out the software issues soon though. I was gonna pull the trigger on a standard K70 recently to replace my clunky Logitech G105, but held off when I heard about these things. Then I wanted to wait for the browns as I hate reds. I'll be getting it soon, so I'll see first hand how annoying the software is lol.
    Reply
  • KaiserPhantasma 23 September 2014 12:12
    it actually has brown switches look it up ;)
  • Lutfij 23 September 2014 12:47
    Finally a K65 in RGB...this will have to be one of the best news for compact systems and environments overall :D

    Looking forward to snagging one when the time comes.
  • The_Icon 23 September 2014 14:35
    I need Cherry MX Brown version of K70 as well as a good optical sensor mouse from them other than their Rator series.
