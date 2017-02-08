Corsair Teases Foray Into Desktop PC Market With The ONE

Corsair is one of the most-recognized brands in the PC marketplace, with a product catalog that includes cases, water cooling, peripherals, and, most-recently, barebones systems (with or without a motherboard). Whereas the Corsair Bulldog encroached upon the waters of a full-fledged PC builder, the company teased that it is taking the plunge and offering complete systems with the Corsair One.

Corsair offered little to satiate our curiosity about the One. The company’s website simply teases a blue-LED illuminated chassis that sports a USB and HDMI port on the front, giving away the One’s virtual reality (VR)-gaming aspirations. Past that, full specifications--including available chipsets, processors, storage and memory configurations--aren’t yet known. Pricing also remains a mystery.

Corsair’s dive into the gaming PC market won’t be a stretch for the manufacturer, as it’s steadily headed in that direction with its first company-branded graphics card (teaming with MSI) and the previously mentioned Bulldog barebones system. Adding the remaining components for a complete system just requires the right partnerships, which shouldn't be a problem for Corsair.

We’ll have to wait to find outwhat’s under the Corsair One's hood and how much it will cost. Judging by the timing of this teaser announcement, however, we may see the One offering AMD Ryzen platforms or even Vega GPUs in addition to the currently available Kaby Lake setups and Nvidia 10-series graphics cards.