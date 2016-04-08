Trending

Corsair's Spec-Alpha Mid-Tower Case Now Available For $79.99

By

Corsair’s latest product is a new addition to its Carbide series of cases. We saw the new Carbide Spec-Alpha case earlier this year at CES, and now it’s available for purchase.

The Spec-Alpha is made from steel and features a side panel window so you can admire its interior. The case allows for ATX, micro-ATX or mini-ITX motherboards and requires an ATX PSU (maximum length of 190mm). The maximum CPU cooler height is 156mm, and it fits graphics cards up to 380mm in length.

It can fit up to four 2.5-inch drives (or three 3.5-inch drives) and includes seven expansion slots. For I/O, you have two USB 3.0 ports and ports for your headphones and microphone.

The case comes with two 120mm front fans and a single 120mm rear fan for cooling, but you can also add two more 120mm fans at the top. If you prefer water cooling, the front of the case supports 120mm and 240mm radiators, and the rear of case allows for a 120mm radiator.

You can choose from three different color schemes: black and grey, red and white, or black and red.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DookieDraws 08 April 2016 21:08
    LOL
    Reply
  • eklipz330 08 April 2016 21:13
    edgy... but not nearly as functional as corsair's other really well built cases.
    Reply
  • plasmastorm 08 April 2016 21:14
    Remove the Corsair badge and you have an Asus ROG or Acer Predator case.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 08 April 2016 21:37
    17788177 said:
    Remove the Corsair badge and you have an Asus ROG or Acer Predator case.

    Which ones? I couldn't find any Acers that look anything like this case and the closest Asus RoG was the G20.

    I like the case but want to see its cooling capacity and if it can support any of the Hydro series AiO coolers.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 08 April 2016 21:39
    It's ok. The front design looks fantastic on the bulldog, but on a mid tower PC case? No. It looks like a oversized PS4.
    Reply
  • thor220 09 April 2016 08:07
    Looks like someone took the new Acer Predator monitor and transformed it into a case. Corsair should stick with simple, this just looks like a 750D crapified.
    Reply
  • biggestinsect 09 April 2016 11:17
    Corsair should have kept with their initial good industrial designs and worked on improving build/material quality instead of slapping plastic on metal boxes for a "look I'm a zany alien artifact' approach.
    Reply
  • Lutfij 09 April 2016 15:10
    IMHO it looks like Corsair tried to jump onto the angular "gamer" centric market and with anything, when it comes to design, aesthetically there will be people who will praise their direction or criticize it. I personally believe that Corsair could've come up with something, erm, a little more refined.

    I also believe that with time they'll get the hang of it or they'll just learn from their mistakes and pursue their signature industrial design moto.
    Reply
  • Ciuy 11 April 2016 00:02
    But...its so ugly :/
    Reply
  • TheDrWes 11 April 2016 03:29
    I think it looks fine for the price. I bet the plastic part helps with manufacturing and wiring.
    Reply