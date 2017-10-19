CyberpowerPC Calls On Corsair For New Crystal Gaming Series PCs

CyberpowerPC has a new line of gaming PCs leveraging a plethora of components from Corsair.

The CyberpowerPC Crystal Gaming Series PCs feature a Corsair Crystal Series 570X, a full-tower chassis that sports three Corsair SP120 RGB LED fans and tempered glass panels. Several other staple Corsair components occupy the illuminated case, including an H60 120mm liquid CPU cooler (with an additional SP120L RGB fan for the radiator), Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory, a CX650M 650W power supply, and the Corsair Lighting Node Pro RGB lighting strips.

The RGB components are all controlled via Corsair Link, and the entire Crystal Gaming series also comes with a Corsair K55 RGB keyboard and Harpoon RGB mouse, controlled by the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software.

CyberpowerPC offers three different base configurations of the Crystal Gaming series (which can be completely customized): Basic, Pro, and Xtreme. The Basic model features the recently released Intel Core i7-8700K seated in an MSI Z370 SLI Plus motherboard, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory, and an MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Armor 8G graphics card. The initial storage offering consists of a 240GB SATA SSD and a 2TB 7,200RPM HDD.

The Pro model sports a Core i7-7800X processor on an MSI X299 Raider motherboard, offering more memory bandwidth with a quad-channel platform that starts with 32GB of Vengeance LPX DDR4. The graphics performance also sees an upgrade with a MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8G graphics card. Storage capacities and performance are also increased, with the Pro model sporting a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 3TB 7,200RPM HDD at minimum.

The Xtreme model takes things, well, to the extreme. CyberpowerPC switches back to Intel’s flagship Coffee Lake CPU, the i7-8700K, in addition to upgrading the platform to a premium board in the form of an MSI Z370 Gaming Plus motherboard. 32GB of Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory is still the standard, as is a 512GB NVMe SSD. However, the Xtreme model offers a MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, in addition to a 4TB 7,200RPM HDD.

The new Crystal Gaming series PCs are available now at CyberpowerPC’s website, with the Base, Pro, and Xtreme configurations priced at $1,599, $2,095, and $2,259, respectively. However, you can customize the build any way you see fit, and less-expensive CPUs, GPUs, and memory configurations can make the price tag even lower if you’re interested in a Corsair RGB-illuminated gaming PC.