CyberpowerPC Calls On Corsair For New Crystal Gaming Series PCs

CyberpowerPC has a new line of gaming PCs leveraging a plethora of components from Corsair.

The CyberpowerPC Crystal Gaming Series PCs feature a Corsair Crystal Series 570X, a full-tower chassis that sports three Corsair SP120 RGB LED fans and tempered glass panels. Several other staple Corsair components occupy the illuminated case, including an H60 120mm liquid CPU cooler (with an additional SP120L RGB fan for the radiator), Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory, a CX650M 650W power supply, and the Corsair Lighting Node Pro RGB lighting strips.

The RGB components are all controlled via Corsair Link, and the entire Crystal Gaming series also comes with a Corsair K55 RGB keyboard and Harpoon RGB mouse, controlled by the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software.

CyberpowerPC offers three different base configurations of the Crystal Gaming series (which can be completely customized): Basic, Pro, and Xtreme. The Basic model features the recently released Intel Core i7-8700K seated in an MSI Z370 SLI Plus motherboard, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory, and an MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Armor 8G graphics card. The initial storage offering consists of a 240GB SATA SSD and a 2TB 7,200RPM HDD.

The Pro model sports a Core i7-7800X processor on an MSI X299 Raider motherboard, offering more memory bandwidth with a quad-channel platform that starts with 32GB of Vengeance LPX DDR4. The graphics performance also sees an upgrade with a MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Armor 8G graphics card. Storage capacities and performance are also increased, with the Pro model sporting a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 3TB 7,200RPM HDD at minimum.

The Xtreme model takes things, well, to the extreme. CyberpowerPC switches back to Intel’s flagship Coffee Lake CPU, the i7-8700K, in addition to upgrading the platform to a premium board in the form of an MSI Z370 Gaming Plus motherboard. 32GB of Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory is still the standard, as is a 512GB NVMe SSD. However, the Xtreme model offers a MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, in addition to a 4TB 7,200RPM HDD.

The new Crystal Gaming series PCs are available now at CyberpowerPC’s website, with the Base, Pro, and Xtreme configurations priced at $1,599, $2,095, and $2,259, respectively. However, you can customize the build any way you see fit, and less-expensive CPUs, GPUs, and memory configurations can make the price tag even lower if you’re interested in a Corsair RGB-illuminated gaming PC.

 CyberpowerPC Crystal Gaming Series BasicCyberpowerPC Crystal Gaming Series ProCyberpowerPC Crystal Gaming Series Xtreme
CaseCorsair Crystal Series 570X RGBCorsair Crystal Series 570X RGBCorsair Crystal Series 570X RGB
CPUIntel Core i7-8700KIntel Core i7-7800XIntel Core i7-8700K
CPU CoolerCorsair H60 120mm Liquid CoolerCorsair H60 120mm Liquid CoolerCorsair H60 120mm Liquid Cooler
Graphics cardMSI GeForce GTX 1070 ARMOR 8GB GDDR5MSI GeForce GTX 1080 ARMOR 8GB GDDR5XMSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11GB GDDR5X
MotherboardMSI Z370 SLI PLUS ATXMSI X299 RAIDER ATXMSI Z370 GAMING PLUS ATX
Memory16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR432GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR432GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4
Storage- 240GB WD Green SATA SSD- 2TB 7,200RPM HDD- 512GB WD Black M.2 NVMe SSD- 3TB 7,200RPM HDD- 512GB WD Black M.2 NVMe SSD- 4TB 7,200RPM HDD
Power SupplyCorsair CX650MCorsair CX650MCorsair CX650M
LightingCorsair Lighting Node Pro3x SP120 RGB SP120L (for H60)Corsair Lighting Node Pro3x SP120 RGBSP120L (for H60)Corsair Lighting Node Pro3x SP120 RGBSP120L (for H60)
PeripheralsCorsair K55 RGBCorsair Harpoon RGBCorsair K55 RGBCorsair Harpoon RGBCorsair K55 RGBCorsair Harpoon RGB
Operating SystemWindows 10 Home 64-bitWindows 10 Home 64-bitWindows 10 Home 64-bit
MSRP$1,599$2,095$2,259
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ashburner 19 October 2017 19:16
    Just a note that the Extreme would have to have Z370 and the 270 is not compatible with the new 8700 series. It's correct in the specs but wrong in the article.
  • Darkbreeze 20 October 2017 07:05
    You're correct, for now, but just wanted to point out that THAT is not strictly true, anymore.

    https://www.techpowerup.com/237957/asus-confirms-z270-platform-could-be-compatible-with-intel-coffee-lake-cpus
