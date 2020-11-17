CD Projekt Red Drops First Footage of Cyberpunk 2077 on Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to drop in a little under a month, but so far, all the pre-release footage we’ve seen has been on PC. That’s finally changing, though, with a new trailer showing off Cyberpunk footage from both the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X. Notably, the Xbox One S and Xbox Series S weren't featured.



Before we get started, there’s a big caveat her e- the Xbox Series X footage is from the Xbox One version of the game. We’ve already noted in our Xbox Series X review that even backwards compatible games play noticeably better on the Xbox Series X, but we’re not going to know what the proper next-gen version of the game will look like on consoles until it arrives as a free patch sometime next year .

The new console gameplay video shows a single mission in the game across both consoles, with parts cut out to avoid spoilers and shorten the video, but still shows off a decent amount of gameplay in sunlit and nighttime exteriors, as well as neon-lit interiors. Activities shown also vary between driving, shooting, talking to NPCs and exploring in general.



Unfortunately, the video doesn’t have 4K or 60 fps viewing options, so we’re mostly limited to giving anecdotal impressions of the game’s various effects. Still, with FHD playback, we didn’t notice any stuttering across either console, and the Xbox Series X footage does appear a touch smoother even if it’s not playing back at 60 fps.



Facial, combat, vehicle and character animation is predictably strong across either console, though some Series X character models still look a little last-gen to me. What’s most impressive is the environmental effects, especially on the Series X.

The video cuts back and forth between both consoles, which can make direct comparisons a little difficult, but a single sequence around 6 and a half minutes into the video shows the same neon street market in quick succession on both the One X and Series X.

On One X, store sign text appears a little blurry, as does a hologram of a dancing girl outside one of the shops. These problems are fixed on Series X, where lighting and reflections also look more vibrant and water effects less glossy and more realistic. At least, to my eye.



We’re going to have to wait to get official benchmarks, of course, so the best you can do for now is watch the video yourself and be your own judge.



Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches on December 10th, after several delays and confirmed crunch at the studio, so we’re eager to get our hands on more official performance numbers on release.