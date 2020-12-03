Cyberpunk 2077 Arrives Early To A Lucky Few

There are now only days until Cyberpunk 2077 is finally released, but it seems that some lucky buyers have received their copies early courtesy of US retailer Best Buy. But in a recent tweet CD Projekt Red have asked people not to stream before December 9 3 AM PST.

So my @CyberpunkGame collectors edition just came from Best Buy... (???)And I'm definitely holding a sealed copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4 right now... 😱 pic.twitter.com/rBVtRGRRCaDecember 2, 2020

Streamer Cohh Carnage posted to Twitter that they had received their PS4 copy of Cyberpunk 2077 collectors edition from Best Buy. It is not uncommon for physical copies of games to ship early, largely due to the logistics of postal services.

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 has been long, and there have been numerous delays, but with mere days to wait, it would be a shame to spoil the surprise on December 10, hence why CD Projekt Red has taken the opportunity to ask streamers not to post videos or stream.



In a fun, yet serious tweet the team behind Cyberpunk 2077 advise that anyone caught releasing videos before the deadline will receive a visit from MAX-TAC, an in-game group who hunt down lawbreakers. In reality, any videos will receive a takedown notice.

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2December 2, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release on December 10 and we are excited to explore the world of Night City. The best way is via a gaming PC, and we have collated the best specs to play Cyberpunk 2077 on a range of PCs.