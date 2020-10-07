Major Danish Retailer Says It Has Only Received 4% of its RTX 3080 Orders

It seems that individual consumers aren’t the only ones having difficulty buying RTX 3080, 3090 and 3070 cards. Yesterday, major Danish retailer Proshop posted detailed metrics on just how many RTX 3000 series cards it’s ordered and how many it’s received. The result? Manufacturers have only sent the company 344 out of its 8,400 GeForce RTX 3080 orders. And it doesn’t get much better for the other models.

(Image credit: Proshop)

While Proshop confirmed that it’s got another 123 RTX 3080 cards on the way, 344 cards is still not nearly enough to satisfy the 3,435 units that customers have ordered from its would-be stock of 8,400. In fact, it’s just 10% of what Proshop needs.



The RTX 3090 data only shows a marginally brighter picture, but more so due to lower customer demand than greater supply. Here, Proshop has received 78 of its 1,905 total orders, which means it’s currently able to fill 27% of its 283 customer orders. It’s also got another 55 units on the way.

(Image credit: Proshop)

As for the RTX 3070, which hasn’t yet launched, Proshop is still facing a supply shortage. It’s currently only got 25 out of its 3,580 ordered units, with 196 more on the way. Still, as the card has yet to become available for purchase, it doesn’t have to worry about meeting any customer orders quite yet. Here's hoping that the RTX 3070 launch delay helps give the retailer the time it needs to be more prepared when the card releases.

(Image credit: Proshop)

“Our category manager is in daily contact with both Nvidia and card manufacturers,” Proshop wrote about the shortage. “Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and Inno3d.”

It’s great to see a retailer being so open with its data, but we wish it painted a better picture. As things stand, it seems like even if you’ve been able to successfully order an RTX 3000 series card, you might not be seeing it any time soon.



“Unfortunately, we cannot state your place in the order queue” Proshop added.



This also places greater scrutiny on the secondary market, as we've recently learned that an MSI subsidiary was caught selling RTX 3000 series cards at marked-up prices on eBay. And yet, MSI is far from having fulfilled all of Proshop's orders.

