Cheap and Fast: G.Skill 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM on Sale for $55

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Memory prices are expected to increase up to 30% over the next year. If you're in need of memory, now's a good time to pick up a kit while the best Cyber Week tech deals are still around. And right now, the G.Skill Aegis 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM kit (F4-3200C16D-16GIS) is currently on sale for just $55.

When 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM comes in at under $60, it's a good deal, and this RAM kit is even cheaper. It comes with two DDR4 memory modules that are 8GB in size each. They run at 3,200 MHz with CL timings of 16-18-18-38 and an operating voltage of 1.35V. The Aegis sticks stand 31.2mm tall, so you won't have to worry about clearance space with huge CPU air coolers.

G.Skill Aegis 16GB DDR4-3200 | $54.99 @ Newegg

This memory kit (F4-3200C16D-16GIS) will work for both AMD and Intel platforms that use dual-channel memory. We consider $60 for 16GB at DDR4-3200 a good deal, so this is even better. View Deal

G.Skill's Aegis memory comes with support for Intel XMP 2.0 (Extreme Memory Profile), so you can configure them to run at the advertised speed with the click of a single button on compatible platforms. This memory kit is compatible with various platforms, including Intel Z170, Z270, Z370, Z390 and AMD B450, X470 and X570 motherboards. And, as expected, G.Skill backs the kit with a limited lifetime warranty.