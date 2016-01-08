DeepCool's Liquid Cooled PSU

During our visit in DeepCool's suite in CES we noticed a prototype liquid cooled PSU. There were some attempts in the past to build liquid cooled PSUs (e.g. the Koolance PSU-1200ATX-12S), but none of them was successful because the PSUs were very expensive, bulky and didn't offer good performance. This however didn't stop DeepCool from revisiting the whole liquid cooled PSU idea. The OEM behind their prototype is CWT, which also built the aforementioned Koolance PSU.

Some of you will probably wonder why to use liquid cooling into a PSU. The main reason is the lower noise, since with the proper design there is no need for a high-speed fan, which can be a loud noise source especially when the PSU is pushed hard. In addition, liquid cooling can offer lower temperatures which will lead to better performance and increased reliability, because the stress to the PSU's parts will be lower. However there is a catch here and this is depicted on the fact that you will still have to cool down the parts (e.g. electrolytic capacitors) that cannot be heatsink-mounted, so a fan will be needed, especially if the liquid-cooling block doesn't allow for a fanless design. In this case DeepCool used an FDB fan, which handles mostly the cooling of the PSU's passive components (capacitors).

According to DeepCool their liquid cooled PSU will be ready in 4-5 months, since they are still evaluating its performance and operation in general. As you can see from the provided photos the unit has a thick aluminum chassis which plays a significant role into removing the heat from the internals. This PSU features also a fully modular cabling design along with LED lighting. DeepCool's PR informed us that they are planning to release more than one models with most likely 650W and 750W capacities and that the efficiency certification will be 80 PLUS Gold, while they are also thinking to upgrade it to 80 PLUS Platinum. The price for the 650W model will be around $200, which is on the high side but if they manage to make this PSU whisper quiet even under full load operation and reliable at the same time, we believe that it will definitely be worthy this stiff price tag.

A table with the PSU's specifications, the ones that were available at least, is following.