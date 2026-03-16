Flabbergasted GPU repair wizard highlights dangers of liquid metal after leak kills entire RTX 5070 Ti — user-applied TIM spread to every crevice of the PCB, physically cracking and shorting out the core

Most GPUs today still ship with conventional thermal paste, but some higher-end cards — such as the Founder's Edition RTX 5090 — use liquid metal to maximize the cooling potential on the core. Unfortunately, if the application isn't perfect from the factory, it can lead to devastating outcomes, which is exactly what happened with an RTX 5070 Ti that landed on the desks of repair wizards Northridge Fix.

We're looking at an Asus TUF RTX 5070 Ti in the video above; this card doesn't come with liquid metal out of the box. It was the owner who decided to apply it themselves and, unfortunately, didn't do a great job since it ended up ruining the entire board. The TIM (thermal interface material) appears to have spread everywhere, leaking out from the core and spilling over onto surrounding components.

When liquid metal comes into contact with tiny surface-mounted componentry like capacitors, it will create microbridges that can short those parts. The leak can eventually reach the main power rails in worst-case scenarios, too. Not only that, but some liquid metal TIM can slowly eat away at metals like aluminum and weaken solder joints. Eventually, ICs in the affected area might even get knocked out of place.

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