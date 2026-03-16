Flabbergasted GPU repair wizard highlights dangers of liquid metal after leak kills entire RTX 5070 Ti — user-applied TIM spread to every crevice of the PCB, physically cracking and shorting out the core

News
By published

The liquid metal was applied by the customer.

Liquid metal damage on an RTX 5070 Ti
(Image credit: NorthridgeFix on YouTube)

Most GPUs today still ship with conventional thermal paste, but some higher-end cards — such as the Founder's Edition RTX 5090 — use liquid metal to maximize the cooling potential on the core. Unfortunately, if the application isn't perfect from the factory, it can lead to devastating outcomes, which is exactly what happened with an RTX 5070 Ti that landed on the desks of repair wizards Northridge Fix.

When liquid metal comes into contact with tiny surface-mounted componentry like capacitors, it will create microbridges that can short those parts. The leak can eventually reach the main power rails in worst-case scenarios, too. Not only that, but some liquid metal TIM can slowly eat away at metals like aluminum and weaken solder joints. Eventually, ICs in the affected area might even get knocked out of place.

Article continues below
Worst GPU Mess I’ve Seen RUINED by Liquid Metal - YouTube Worst GPU Mess I’ve Seen RUINED by Liquid Metal - YouTube
Watch On