Deepcool’s Matrexx Cases Make Tempered Glass & RGB More Affordable

Chinese case and cooler maker Deepcool (and its Gamer Storm sub-brand) are known for wild products like the Quadstellar case. But the company also often takes existing trends and brings the price down to new levels of affordability.

The new Matrexx line is a clear example of the latter, comprising a trio of glass-and-RGB chassis, starting at just $39.99 for the Matrexx 55 (shown below).

Deepcool says the Matrexx 55 and 75, despite their ATX size, support larger E-ATX motherboards. All three have a slim RGB light stirps running up the front, that can be controlled either via motherboard software or buttons on the case. And all three support large radiators in the front and top, up to 360mm.

The RGB intake fans shown in the front of our photos aren’t included in the asking price. But the cases do include magnetic dust filters (a minor feature, but nice for the price), and the largest (and most expensive, at $89.99) of the three, the Matrexx 75, does include an RGB exhaust fan.

That model also includes a tool-free latch mechanism for removing the side panel and a swappable front mesh panel for improved airflow.





The lesser Matrexx 55 and Matrexx 70 (above, $59.99) both have side panels held on by thumb screws. And aside from the lack of E-ATX support, the Matrexx 70 is made of more premium materials than the 55 model, according to Deepcool.

All three cases support two 3.5-inch hard drives, and the Matrexx 75 supports four 2.5-inch drives, while the lesser two chassis only make room for three. Likewise, the top-end model has eight expansion slots, while the two others sport seven.

If you like the look and the price of these minimalist RGB cases, they should be available starting in September.

Gamer Storm Castle RGB Coolers

Aside from cases, the company also brought a new cooler line to the show, in the form of the Castle 240 and 280 RGB. These all-in-one liquid coolers support modern CPU sockets (including Threadripper’s TR4), and come equipped with both RGB fans and an RGB ring (housed behind a Gamer Storm logo) on the CPU block/pump.

The CPU block is copper, and the fans sport addressable LEDs that can be controlled via a motherboard header and software, or a wired controller. Both coolers are expected to arrive in July, with the smaller 240mm model retailing for $109.99, while the Castle 280 RGB will sell for a suggested $129.99.