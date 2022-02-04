Dell UltraSharp 4K Monitors Debut IPS Black Tech to Boost Contrast

PC Goliath Dell has listed the first IPS Black technology monitors to become available to consumers, joining the UltraSharp range in its web store. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U2723QE at $779.99, and the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor U3223QE at $1,149.99 both feature LG's contrast doubling IPS technology for improved clarity and colors. LG first showcased its IPS Black technology last month at CES 2022, and it will produce its own branded monitors using these display panels.

Whichever of the two monitors you might be interested in, the specifications are the same (except obviously the physical screen size, and thus PPI, and weight). The headlining quality, stemming from the use of LG's new IPS Black technology, is a max contrast ratio of 2000:1, twice the value a standard IPS can typically muster.

These 3840 x 2160 pixel panels also feature a max brightness of 400 nits. In terms of color coverage, they support 100% of the Rec 709 and sRGB color gamuts, and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Unfortunately, Dell's new monitors aren't going to find favor with gamers who enjoy fast-paced titles, as these otherwise desirable screens offer a max refresh rate of 60Hz, and GtG response time ranging from 5 to 8ms.

(Image credit: Dell)

As per the monitor names, they feature USB connectivity. This is an extensive implementation; using USB Type-C for display data, power delivery, and computer data is possible. With one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 connection cable to your PC, you can basically enjoy the screen and a dock with six USB 3.2 downstream ports, one with 15W charging), plus an Ethernet port and 3.5mm audio. There are also more traditional video inputs if you don't utilize the USB-C DP 1.4 Alt Mode, such as HDMI or DisplayPort. KVM switching functionality, PiP, and PbP is present too.

(Image credit: Dell )

Rounding off these anti-glare coated UltraSharp offerings, users get a fully adjustable stand that allows adjustments to height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt. In addition, Dell's new monitors can be used with any 100x100 VESA mount if you prefer.

Dell Ultrasharp USB-C Hub Monitor 27 inch, U2723QE 32 inch, U3223QE Display size / ppi 27 inch diagonal 3840 x 2160 pixels / 163 ppi 32 inch diagonal 3840 x 2160 pixels / 140 ppi Contrast / Brightness 2,000:1 / 400 nits 2,000:1 / 400 nits Color 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 Performance 5ms (fast mode), 8ms (normal mode), 60Hz 5ms (fast mode), 8ms (normal mode), 60Hz Connections 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), 1 × DP Out, 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × USB-C (upstream, DP1.4, 90W), 2 × USB-C (downstream, 10Gbps), 5 × USB-A (10Gbps), 1 × RJ45 (1GbE), 1 × audio 1 × DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), 1 × DP Out, 1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × USB-C (upstream, DP1.4, 90W), 2 × USB-C (downstream, 10Gbps), 5 × USB-A (10Gbps), 1 × RJ45 (1GbE), 1 × audio Misc Supplied stand can tilt, height adjustable, pivot or VESA-mount. KVM-Switch, PiP/PbP Supplied stand can tilt, height adjustable, pivot or VESA-mount. KVM-Switch, PiP/PbP Pricing $779.99 $1,149.99

Pricing premiums over other 27- and 32-inch 4K IPS monitors in the UltraSharp range aren't excessive. Checking today, the 27-inch IPS Black monitor is $190 more than its IPS sibling (but the older monitor is on sale at $150 off at the time of writing). Meanwhile, the 32-inch IPS Black monitor is $200 more than its IPS sibling. Cables for USB-C, DP, and SuperSpeed USB come standard in the box. Buyers also get a 3-year warranty.

