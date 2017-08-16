More Details Emerge On 'Destiny 2' PC Beta From Bungie, Nvidia

The PC open beta for Destiny 2 will start in a few weeks, and Bungie released a new trailer and revealed more details about the event.



If you pre-ordered the game, you can start playing on August 28, while the rest of the public will have to wait until the next day to try out Destiny 2. If you have a top-of-the-line PC build, you’re able to get the best visual features during the beta, which, according to Nvidia, includes support for uncapped framerates, 4K resolution, and 21:9 monitors, among other things. You can also tweak numerous graphics settings, although a detailed list of settings was unavailable.

Unlike the console beta, which was a week-long event, you have only three days to play the PC version of Destiny 2 (four if you pre-ordered). The beta for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was supposed to end after five days, but the session was extended for “additional service testing.”

Just like its console counterparts, the PC beta features the “Homecoming” story mission, a new cooperative Strike mission, and two player-versus-player game modes in the Crucible. Before you join the action in a few weeks, make sure your computer meets the game’s hardware requirements. Additionally, be aware that some third-party apps won’t work as intended due to Bungie’s precaution against cheating exploits.