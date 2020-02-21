EK-Loop Connect Lets You Control Your RGB, Fan, Pump and Sensors With One Device

(Image credit: EKWB)

Although some motherboards have ample fan headers and RGB headers, it can be easy to run out of ports. EKWB is looking to help with its new EK-Loop Connect box, which is essentially a one-stop-shop for controlling all your PC's RGB, sensors and fans.

Announced Thursday, the offering doesn't look like much by itself, but it comes with a heap of connectors. These can push up to 120 watts of fans and nearly 50 watts of addressable-RGB lights, so it's no surprise that it draws its power from two SATA ports through a dual-SATA to Molex adapter.

In total, it comes with the following connectors:

1x 4-pin female molex (2x female SATA to 1x male molex adapter included)

6x standard 4-pin PWM fan header

6x D-RGB header 3-pin 5V digital LED header (Pinout: +5V, D, blocked, ground)

3x temperature probe headers

1x flow meter connection

1x coolant level indicator

1x USB 2.0 Data Header

1x data header for daisy chain

(Image credit: EKWB)

EK noted that the flow meter connection, coolant level indicator and daisy-chain data header are geared toward upcoming products.

Nevertheless, with each fan header able to provide up to 20W, you can comfortably connect multiple fans to a single header.

For die-hard liquid cooling enthusiasts, the EK-Loop Connect also comes with convenience features, such as manual air-bleed activation and a host of PWM curve controls. When the right products come out, the unit will also remind you when to replace your PC's coolant.

Pricing isn't bad for an elaborate controller such as this, with the unit available immediately for $73.19.