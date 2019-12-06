Trending

EKWB Intros Clean and Tidy 140mm EK-Vardar D-RGB Spinner

By

Simple and to the point.

(Image credit: EKWB)

Slovenian watercooling manufacturer EKWB is adding to the RGB fan party with its 140 mm D-RGB variant of its EK-Vardar fans. For today, this release only consists of the EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB, as the 120 mm variant is already on the market.

The fan has one of the simpler RGB implementations we’ve seen in a while, which is quite refreshing. It comes with RGB lighting through nine LEDs only in the fan hub, which is a little bigger than usual. Naturally, the lighting works with all major platforms including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion, MSI’s RGB Mystic Light, and ASRock’s RGB LED systems.

(Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB’s new spinner can spin at speeds of up to 1600 RPM, but will go all the way down to zero RPM with its PWM Start-Stop mode, which simply stops the fan when below a certain PWM threshold. The unit can push up to 84 CFM at full speed and hold a static pressure of 1.9mm of water, though doing so will produce a noise level of 31.6 dBA. Chances are you won’t need to run these units that fast very often, though, so I wouldn’t be too concerned about noise unless it is your main priority.

The EK-Vardar EVO 140ER D-RGB is listed on EKWB’s website for $28.99 ex VAT.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Darkbreeze 07 December 2019 08:53
    Noise is always our main priority when it comes to high end fans. All of them can push gobs of air. All of them can include RGB. SOME of them can do those things AND have good static pressure, which these fans do not (They don't have terrible static pressure, but it could certainly be a lot better on a fan that is intended for use on a radiator).

    A FEW of them can do two out of three of those things AND remain relatively quiet. These however, are not among those. They still might be a decent choice for the right buyer.
    Reply