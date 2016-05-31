EVGA Tucks Away PCIe Power Cables, Bridges GPUs, Shows Off Custom GTX 1070

Among the handful of new products EVGA had on display at Computex was the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (read our review here), but with a custom cooler and PCB design. The company also had some nifty graphics card accessories on display.

There isn’t much to the GTX 1070 card we saw. The PCB design has 10 VRM phases (as opposed to the 5-phase design on Nvidia's Founder’s Edition card), and it carries the new ACX 3.0 cooler EVGA just announced last week.

EVGA hasn’t finalized the design yet, so we don’t know the clock speeds. Heck, the unit that was on display used a backplate from a GTX 1080 (it still said GTX 1080 on the back), so it was clearly a prototype quickly prepared in time for Computex. Nonetheless, it is a great looking card and we’re looking forward to seeing the final designs.

The accessories included three new SLI bridges with different spacing, along with a neat gizmo to tuck away the power cable for your graphics card.

The SLI bridges feature a new design that fits better with the new cards. It also has multi-color lighting; you can pick from red, green, blue, and white using a switch at the bottom.

As you may know, in the past many graphics cards had PCI-Express power connectors on the rear, but as graphics cards grew longer, vendors were forced to move the power connectors to the side of the card for case compatibility. Since then cases have changed, making space for rear-placed connectors, but side-placed connectors have since become the norm. As a result, cables will almost always look unsightly routed to the side. EVGA’s little tool resolves that by rerouting the connectors back to the rear of the card where they get exposed behind the motherboard tray. The EVGA logo on it also lights up, but only in white.

These little gadgets, although they may not be particularly groundbreaking, do show that EVGA is still thinking about the quirky things involved in PC building. We’re not sure whether the rerouting tool for the power connectors will be sold as a standalone product (because it needs to be a perfect fit for each graphics card), but it would be nice to see it included as an accessory, at least with the more expensive cards.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.