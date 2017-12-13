Bethesda Quickly Resolves 'Fallout 4 VR' Resolution Issue

This week Bethesda released the highly anticipated Fallout 4 VR, and people quickly started complaining of resolution problems. Bethesda took the complaints seriously, and within one day of the game’s release, the developer identified the problem and issued a solution.

Fallout 4 VR may have been the most anticipated VR titles of the year. Its release, along with Doom VFR and Skyrim VR, could be the catalyst for a generation of past games getting converted to virtual reality. If these releases are successful, it could inspire many developers to follow suit.

Fallout 4 VR’s launch got off to a good start with many people excited about the title. However, Bethesda released the game with an unfortunate bug that caused the game to render at the desktop monitor’s resolution rather than the headset’s resolution. If you use a display with lower than 1440p resolution, you will experience degraded visuals.

Bethesda quickly identified and corrected the problem. The company released an update to Steam that should correct the resolution issue. The patched version of Fallout 4 VR should no longer pull its resolution from the desktop display settings. The developer also increased the default supersampling value from 1.0 to 1.2x, which should further improve the visuals in the headset.

The beta patch also addresses a problem with the world rotate function that occurred while commanding champions.

The Fallout 4 VR beta patch is an optional update. To opt in, right click on Fallout 4 VR in your Steam library and open the Properties windows. In the Betas tab, select Fallout 4 VR Update 1.0.30.0 from the drop-down menu.

Fallout 4 VR is available for $60 on Steam.