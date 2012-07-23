Fractal Design Announces Define R4 Quiet PC Case

The company said that the minimalistic design hides "dense, sound-absorbing material" in the front and side panels and turns it into a "benchmark for noise reduction". The case can accommodate up to eight HDDs, up to two SSDs mounted on the back of the motherboard, graphic card sizes up to 430 mm in length, and multiple ventilation options.

Fractal Design offers the user a choice to select either silent operation or "maximum airflow" via its ModuVent technology. There is a three-speed fan controller built into the front panel that supports up to three fans. The manufacturer includes two silent R2 fans with the Define R4.

The case comes in three colors, black, grey and white, and is offered for $110.

There's no word yet on whether or not this one is bulletproof like the Define XL.