Physical Copies Of 'Gears Of War 4' Require 11 GB Day-One Patch (Updated)

Update, 9/30/2016, 5:12 p.m. PDT: Clarified that the Xbox Play Anywhere works only on digital versions of the game.

If you’re buying the physical version of Gears of War 4, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to play the game once you insert the disc into the Xbox One. According to Coalition head Rod Fergusson, the game needs an additional 11 GB for a day one patch.

Day one patches are a common part of game releases today, but the size of the Gears of War 4 file is the issue. Depending on the available bandwidth, you might be waiting for quite some time before the game is ready to play. If you bought the title digitally, there’s no need to worry, as the game includes the patch in the full 54.6GB download. The patch couldn’t fit in the disc version as dual-layer Blu-ray discs can only hold a maximum of 50 GB of data.

Even if you bought the physical copy of the game, you could always choose to avoid the extra download time and just buy the digital version of the game on console (or PC if your build can handle the requirements). Gears of War 4 is one of the titles that falls under the Xbox Play Anywhere program, so you get the PC version if you buy the Xbox One variant and vice versa. However, the feature works only if the game is purchased digitally. The game also supports cross-play functionality, so you can join the fight with your Xbox One friends even if you’re playing it on PC.