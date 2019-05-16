GeIL Launches Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Memory to Pair With ASRock Boards

GeIL (Golden Emperor International Ltd.) has buddied up with ASRock to launch a new line of DDR4 memory products under the Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition branding. As the name conveys, the Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition memory kits are designed to play well with ASRock's Phantom Gaming motherboards, which includes the newly released Z390 Phantom Gaming X, Z390 Phantom Gaming 7 and X399 Phantom Gaming 6.

(Image credit: GeIL)

Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition memory modules will be come equipped with a low-profile black heat spreader to offer the best compatibility with small form factor (SFF) systems, where spacing is a luxury. GeIL will offer the memory kits for both Intel and AMD systems in the form of single modules, dual-channel and quad-channel kits. Kit capacities span from 4GB to 64GB, and memory speeds range from 2,400 MHz to 3,200 MHz. Although GeIL didn't share the complete specifications for each memory kit, the memory specialist confirms that the CAS Latency timing goes between CL15 and CL17, while operating voltages vary between 1.2V to 1.35V.

(Image credit: GeIL)

In addition, the Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition memory modules will have the latest Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) 2.0 profiles for an easy and painless setup. According to GeIL, the memory modules are submitted to rigorous testing with the brand's propiertary DYNA 4 SLT Tester to guarantee maximum stability and reliability. As a result, GeIL isn't afraid to back the Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.

GeIL hasn't specified the pricing or release date for the new Evo Spear Phantom Gaming Edition memory kits.