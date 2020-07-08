Gigabyte Deploys Firmware to Mitigate SMM Callout Privilege Escalation Flaw

X570 Aorus Master (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has released new firmwares for its stack of AMD motherboards that brings support for the latest Ryzen 3000XT-series processors and mitigations for the SMM Callout Privilege Escalation vulnerability.

The latest firmwares for AMD 500-and 400-series motherboards include the AGESA Combo V2 1.0.0.2 and Combo V1 1.0.0.6 microcodes, respectively, that will effectively patch the SMM flaw. However, Gigabyte is prioritizing newer motherboards.

According to the Gigabyte's timeline, the beta firmwares for X570 and B550 motherboards are already available for download. The final versions will arrive in the middle of July. Pre-500 series motherboards will receive their beta firmwares in the middle of July with the finalized firmware landing at the end of month.

Chipset BIOS Version Beta BIOS Release Date Formal BIOS Release Date X570 F20 and after Mid. of June, 2020 Mid. of July, 2020 B550 F2 and after * Mid. of June, 2020 Mid. of July, 2020 X470 F51 and after Mid. of July, 2020 End. of July, 2020 B450 F51 and after * Mid. of July, 2020 End. of July, 2020 X370 F50 and after Mid. of July, 2020 End. of July, 2020 B350 F50 and after Mid. of July, 2020 End. of July, 2020 A320 F50 and after * Mid. of July, 2020 End. of July, 2020

*Gigabyte urges owners to update the B550 Arous Master, B450M Aorus Elite, B450M H and A320M HD3 motherboards to the F4, F3, F2 and F2 firmware, respectively.

Gigabyte motherboards offer different methods to update the firmware, including Gigabyte @BIOS and Q-Flash. X570 and B550 motherboard owners get access to the Q-Flash Plus feature, which lets you update the firmware without a processor, memory or graphics card present.

The SMM Callout Privilege Escalation primarily targets AMD's client and embedded APUs. Luckily, the vulnerability is patched via a microcode, and AMD has claimed that it doesn't shave any performance off the system.