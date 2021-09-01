Gigabyte Offers Refunds, Exchanges On Explosive PSUs

Gigabyte has already issued a voluntary recall for the brand's GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM power supplies, both of which are known to occasionally catch fire. However, a recent security breach delayed the company's RMA plans. The company has finally put up a fully functioning RMA portal for GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM owners that desire a refund or a product replacement.

Not all GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM power supplies are eligible for the refund or exchange. GP-P850GM units must have a serial number between SN20343G031011 and SN20513G022635, while GP-P750GM units must carry a serial number between SN20243G001301 and SN20453G025430. Make sure you have your invoice nearby as proof of purchased is required for either action.

Owners who purchased their units from an authorized Gigabyte reseller, can opt for a refund or product replacement. Unfortunately, owners that acquired the power supply from a non-authorized seller, such as eBay, Craigslist or Amazon marketplace, are only eligible for a product replacement.

Gigabyte has spoken with its retailer partners so the majority are participating in the refund and exchange program. If your retailer isn't, you can file your claim directly with Gigabyte through the claims portal. If you have any questions in regards to the process, you drop an email to powersupply@gigabyteusa.com.