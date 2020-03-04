Google Calls Off I/O 2020 Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

After a heap of other tech show cancellations, Google follows in all the other's footsteps, canceling its I/O 2020 show due to coronavirus concerns.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," reads the tech giant's I/O page.

Google promises that anybody who has purchased a ticket will be fully reimbursed. Due to the lottery nature of Google I/O registrations, for I/O 2021 anybody that was able to purchase a ticket this year will be offered the option of purchasing next year's ticket as that show approaches.

Google's I/O conference covers topics about its products and services, where the company unveils new developments and announcements.

I/O 2020 was slated to take place May 12 through May 14, making this cancellation one of the most in advance of all tech show cancellations we have seen. A lot can change in the next two months, making you wonder if Google's cancellation is premature.