G.Skill Launches Speedy, Ultra-Capacity DDR4 RAM for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000, Intel Cascade Lake-X

By

G.Skill's new memory kits top out at 4,000 MHz and 256GB of capacity.

G.Skill Trident Z Neo & Trident Z Royal

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill has revealed a plethora of high-performance DDR4 RAM kits for the Intel X299 and AMD TRX40 platforms. The new memory kits hail from the brand's Trident Z Royal and Trident Z Neo product lines and are tailored towards the latest Intel Cascade Lake-X and AMD Castle Peak-based high-end desktop (HEDT) processors, namely the AMD Threadripper 3970X and 3960X and Threadripper 3990X arriving in 2020. 

Not surprisingly, the memory kits are only available in quad-channel configurations. Memory speeds span from DDR4-2666 up to DDR4-4000 and capacities from 32GB up to 256GB.

Among G.Skill's recently announced offerings, there are three noteworthy memory kits. The first consists a DDR4-4000 256GBkit comprised of eight 32GB DDR4 memory modules (32GB x8). The sticks operate at a whopping 4,000 MHz with CL timings of 18-22-22-42 and a 1.35V operating voltage. 

Specs

FrequencyTimingsVoltageIntel X299AMD TRX40
DDR4-266618-18-18-381.20V32GB x4 / 32GB x832GB x4 / 32GB x8
DDR4-266619-19-19-391.20V32GB x4 / 32GB x832GB x4 / 32GB x8
DDR4-320016-18-18-381.35V32GB x4 / 32GB x832GB x4 / 32GB x8
DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45V8GB x4 / 8GB x88GB x4 / 8GB x8
DDR4-360016-19-19-391.35V8GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x88GB x4 / 8GB x8 / 16GB x4 / 16GB x8
DDR4-360016-19-19-391.40V32GB x4 / 32GB x832GB x4 / 32GB x8
DDR4-360018-22-22-421.35V16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x816GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8
DDR4-380018-22-22-421.35V16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GBx8-
DDR4-400015-16-16-361.50V8GB x4 / 8GB x8-
DDR4-400018-22-22-421.35V16GB x4 / 16GB x8 / 32GB x4 / 32GB x8-

G.Skill also has a DDR4-3600 256GB (32GB x8) kit for serious workstation users seeking a balance between capacity and performance. This particular kit comes with eight 32GB DDR4 sticks clocked at 3,600 MHz with 1.40V and CL16-19-19-39 timings.

If you don't need insane amounts of memory, there's a DDR4-4000 64GB (8GB x8) kit with optimized CL15-16-16-36 timings. In order to run at the advertised speed with the aforementioned timings, the modules require 1.50V.

As with all high-end G.Skill memory kits, the ones announced today are built with hand-screened memory ICs and custom, 10-layer PCBs. They're also backed with G.Skill's limited lifetime warranty.

G.Skill didn't share pricing or a specific release date for the memory kits but said we can expect to see them on shelves sometime this quarter. 