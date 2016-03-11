Trending

Gear VR Smash Hit 'Gunjack' Making Its Way To PC

CCP Games’ announced that it will be releasing a PC version of its exciting Gear VR arcade shooter, Gunjack. Gunjack was a launch title for the Gear VR back in November, and CCP said it has been “the top-selling game on the platform ever since.” At the end of the month, Gunjack will also become a launch title for the Rift.

In Gunjack, you play as a turret operator on a mining vessel. Your goal is to “protect the rig from pirates, opportunists,” and anyone else trying to steal your company’s loot. The game takes place in CCP’s EVE universe, just like the company’s other VR title, EVE: Valkyrie.

CCP Games said that Gunjack has been updated with higher resolution graphics, better textures and effects, and higher quality audio. The company has also added achievements and leaderboards to the game for the PC release.

"We're honored by the reception Gunjack has had so far and excited to bring the game to new platforms," said Jean-Charles Gaudechon, executive producer of Gunjack. "Our goal is to push the boundaries when it comes to VR and immersion, and we really want to bring this experience to as many players as possible."

 CCP is releasing Gunjack as a launch title for Oculus Rift on March 28, and it will sell for $9.99. The company's other VR game, EVE: Valkyrie, is an exclusive Rift title, but it said Gunjack is not. CCP plans to launch a version for HTC’s Vive headset later this year.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mavikt 12 March 2016 15:32
    What I read sounds ominous for the VR adoption/industry, "exclusive Rift title" vs. not exclusive.
    Does every different piece of VR hardware require specific implementation into each title for support? Isn't there a unifying API?
    The lack of a unifying VR API would be bonkers and seriously hinder the VR adoption/usefulness!
  • kcarbotte 12 March 2016 17:23
    Oculus has its own SDK that is, right now, a closed platform. You can't use a Vive with the Oculus marketplace.
    Valve has taken a more open approach. SteamVR is open, and can work with the Rift.

    OSVR is an open platform too, but it's not being embraced at the same rate as Oculus and Valve's.

  • mavikt 12 March 2016 18:52
    Wow, so at least 3 competing API's. It makes you wonder if the adult industry still has enough weight to pick a "winner" then as they've done on similar matters in the past...
  • Jay_54 15 March 2016 02:45
    If CCP made it, its going to be crap. They rarely finish projects and if they do they are released incomplete and then never finished. If you want to hate VR and be frustrated to the very core of your being, look forward to their games.
  • kcarbotte 15 March 2016 02:56
    Gunjack is not EVE. It's a very simple gallery shooter, but it offers plenty of fun in short bursts. The game has been out since the relase of the GearVR and it has been the top selling game pretty much the entire time.
  • Jay_54 15 March 2016 03:29
  • Jay_54 15 March 2016 03:31
    Be that as it may, CCP is a terrible game company that treats its employees and customers like trash. That said, the top selling game for a VR platform only a few have is not a selling point. Just another pointless waste of development by despicable company.
