Horizon Zero Dawn PC Confirmed: Release Date Still Uncertain

(Image credit: Sony)

It's actually happening: Sony today announced that it's releasing Horizon Zero Dawn, a PlayStation 4 (PS4) exclusive that debuted in 2017, on PC some time in the near future.

Rumors indicated earlier this year that Sony planned to release the PS4 exclusive on PC eventually. That seemed a bit strange, considering the company's push for hardware-selling games that people can't experience on any other platforms. But now it seems that Sony's curious about how some of those titles will do elsewhere.

Sony released an interview with Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst, the previous managing director of Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games, discussing the game's port to PC. Here's the most important revelation from that interview:

"I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.

"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

The message is clear: Sony doesn't plan to undermine console sales by releasing titles it's publishing on PC at the same time as their PlayStation counterparts. But now there's a way for PC gamers to experience these "exclusive" titles a few years after their release without having to resort to some less-than-legal methods.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now listed on Steam, but we don't have any word on pricing because the store page merely says that it's "coming soon." The page did reveal that the release will include the game's The Frozen Wilds expansion, however, as well as several cosmetic packs. Hopefully, a release date is revealed sooner than later.