How to Watch Microsoft's June 24th Windows 11 Reveal

Microsoft's all set to announce some major changes to Windows during a heavily marketed livestream tomorrow. And while the company hasn't confirmed that the changes involve a move to Windows 11, it's hinted at it heavily. The stream's set to air at 11 am EST. Its key art also shows a Windows logo inexplicably casting a shadow that looks like an 11, and oh yeah, the operating system already leaked online.

Here's how to watch the stream, including where you can catch it and what details to expect.

When does Microsoft's stream start?

Microsoft's stream starts at 11 am EST on June 24th, which translates to 8 am PST and 10 am CST. Cute.

Where to watch the stream?

As of right now, it seems like the only place to catch the Windows 11 event is over on Microsoft's website. There's no listing for it on the company's YouTube channel yet, but if one pops up, we'll add it to this article and embed the stream here so you can watch it directly on this page.

What to expect?

Here's the big kicker. Microsoft's been putting some major hype behind this event since it first announced the stream towards the start of June. While we initially thought it might involve the rumored Sun Valley redesign or even the mothballed Windows 10X, we're now pretty confident saying this event is going to be all Windows 11.

The big evidence behind these Windows 11 expectations is a leaked build of the operating system that hit the internet last week. Aside from being called Windows 11, the most immediately noticeable new features in this build were a centered taskbar, rounded corners and a new start menu without Live Tiles.

(Image credit: sdra_owen on Baidu)

It's a distinctly more Mac-like appearance, although it seems like you will be able to at least customize the taskbar position. It also looks like it might be more touch friendly, which points to Windows 11 being a potential new home for former Windows 10X features.

Microsoft's also teased new Windows startup sounds via a "slo-fi remix" it posted to its YouTube channel.

Aside from these little morsels, though, official details straight from the source have been few and far between. Tune in tomorrow to hear what Microsoft's got planned for the future of its operating system.