HP’s Elite Dragonfly G3 Gets the 3:2 Display It Should Have Always Had

HP's Elite Dragonfly laptops are among the most sauve business notebooks we've ever seen, and a common find on our best ultrabooks list. At CES 2022, the company is further evolving the line with the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, as well as a new Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.



There are two big changes to the Dragonfly in the G3 incarnation: a new 3:2 display aspect ratio and Intel's latest, 12th Gen processors. The starting weight is still 2.2 pounds, or 0.99 kg, which HP is priding itself on (though weight may vary based on configuration).

(Image credit: HP)

Despite Intel announcing new processors at CES, HP is being mum here on exactly which ones it's using, though we know HP will offer vPro support.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook CPU 12th Gen Intel Processors, vPro Next Gen Intel Processors Display 13.5-inch, 3:2, 1920 x 1080 or 3000 x 2000 with OLED 13.5-inch, 3:2 at 1920 x 1080 or 2256 x 1504 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 (soldered) Up to 32GB LPDDR4x (soldered) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVme SSD Up to 512GB SSD Ports USB Type-A 3.1, 2x Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, Nano SIM, 3.5 mm headphone jack USB Type-A 3.3 Gen 2, 2x Thunderbolt 4, headphone jack, micro SD, HDMI, optional SIM card Battery 6-cell 68 WHr 51 WHr Availability March 2022 April 2022

The 3:2 display should be an improvement both for work in clamshell mode but also when using it as a tablet when you flip it over. I've found that aspect ratio tends to feel more natural, like a piece of paper. You'll be able to get the G3 with a 1080p display or a 3000 x 2000 option with OLED.



The Dragonfly G3 will also move to LPDDR5 RAM and will come with up to 2TB of storage. It will maintain its 5MP webcam (with individual sensors for color and infrared) as well as the HP SureShutter for privacy.

Additionally, HP is promising "intelligent charging" that learns the way you work in order to make the most of your battery.

(Image credit: HP)

2022 will also see the Dragonfly offered as a Chromebook for the first time. It's still a 2-in-1 on next gen Intel processors, but vPro isn't mentioned. It will have some lesser specs, including LPDDR4X, no 3K2K OLED display option (it goes up too 2246 x 1504) and storage up to 512GB. Additionally, this model will start at 2.83 pounds (1.28 kg), passing 1 kg selling point of all previous Dragonfly laptops. Still, this model will offer another choice for businesses who want flexible, premium hardware, but who don’t need or want Windows.



The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 will release in March, with the Chromebook following in April. HP hasn't announced pricing for either laptop yet.



Beyond the Dragonfly, HP is also updating its EliteBook lineup, including the EliteBook 1040 G9, Elitebook x360 1040 G9, and a number of other new machines in the EliteeBook 800-series and 6000-series, coming in March.