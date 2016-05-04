Trending

HP Pavilion Lineup Gets 32-Inch QHD Display

HP revealed a new 32-inch QHD display for its mainstream Pavilion lineup. The monitor offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz with wide viewing angles and rich colors with its 100 percent RGB color gamut. The company previously offered a similar display in the top-tier Envy lineup, but the new Pavilion-branded monitor brings the price point to a much more consumer-friendly $399.

ProductHP Pavilion 32” QHD Display
Resolution2560 x 1440 @ 60 Hz
Panel TypeWVA (Vertical Alignment)
Panel Size32 inches
Brightness300 nits
Aspect Ratio16:9
Response Time7 ms (GTG)
Contrast RatioStatic: 3,000:1Dynamic: 10,000,000:1
Viewing Angle178º (H) / 178º (V)
Display Colors16.7 Million (sRGB)
Video InputHDMI 2.0 x2DisplayPort 1.2 x1HDCP Supported
USBUSB 2.0 x 3 (Two Downstream, One Upstream)
Price$399.99

The 32-inch Pavillion QHD display features a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1, with 16.7 million colors. The extra-wide 178-degree viewing angles should make for a vivid picture from almost anywhere you stand, and the display’s anti-glare surface treatment promises a sharp, clear image.

The response time isn’t anything to get excited about at 7 ms, and neither is the 60 Hz refresh rate. However, the Pavilion lineup doesn’t pretend to be a gaming or enthusiast-oriented platform. At best, some light gaming could be achieved using a combination of a top-end Pavilion desktop PC (with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 ti) and this new monitor, but consumers considering the HP Pavilion 32-inch QHD display will likely find it more suitable for productivity, photography and video editing tasks over gaming.

The 32-inch HP Pavilion QHD display will be available on June 26 from HP’s website and select retailers, with a starting price of $399.99.

  • 10tacle 04 May 2016 19:04
    That's a very good price for a 32" 1440p monitor and a good option for someone wanting to step up from 1080p and get a larger screen. But 32" is rather large for people who have monitors on desks and sit 2' or closer to them for gaming (like me). And that size is really where 4K monitors are at for the sweet spot of size and resolution for a PC monitor. But I look forward to a review to see the quality of it.

    Regarding the 7ms response time, my Dell U2713HM IPS does just fine at 8ms for gaming. I was initially skeptical and prepared to return it, but I notice no difference in shooter or racing games between it and my 2ms Samsung 1080p TN panel. Some people, younger people specifically, may be more sensitive or notice something that my middle-aged eyes are not seeing.
  • gc9 05 May 2016 00:30
    s/100 percent RGB color/100 percent sRGB color/
  • Nintendork 05 May 2016 05:44
    27-30"

    32 is simply too big for 1440p.
  • doomtomb 09 May 2016 02:24
    @10tacle. DPI is still too small for 4K at this size.
