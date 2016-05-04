HP Pavilion Lineup Gets 32-Inch QHD Display

HP revealed a new 32-inch QHD display for its mainstream Pavilion lineup. The monitor offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz with wide viewing angles and rich colors with its 100 percent RGB color gamut. The company previously offered a similar display in the top-tier Envy lineup, but the new Pavilion-branded monitor brings the price point to a much more consumer-friendly $399.
|Product
|HP Pavilion 32” QHD Display
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 @ 60 Hz
|Panel Type
|WVA (Vertical Alignment)
|Panel Size
|32 inches
|Brightness
|300 nits
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Response Time
|7 ms (GTG)
|Contrast Ratio
|Static: 3,000:1Dynamic: 10,000,000:1
|Viewing Angle
|178º (H) / 178º (V)
|Display Colors
|16.7 Million (sRGB)
|Video Input
|HDMI 2.0 x2DisplayPort 1.2 x1HDCP Supported
|USB
|USB 2.0 x 3 (Two Downstream, One Upstream)
|Price
|$399.99
The 32-inch Pavillion QHD display features a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000,000:1, with 16.7 million colors. The extra-wide 178-degree viewing angles should make for a vivid picture from almost anywhere you stand, and the display’s anti-glare surface treatment promises a sharp, clear image.
The response time isn’t anything to get excited about at 7 ms, and neither is the 60 Hz refresh rate. However, the Pavilion lineup doesn’t pretend to be a gaming or enthusiast-oriented platform. At best, some light gaming could be achieved using a combination of a top-end Pavilion desktop PC (with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 ti) and this new monitor, but consumers considering the HP Pavilion 32-inch QHD display will likely find it more suitable for productivity, photography and video editing tasks over gaming.
The 32-inch HP Pavilion QHD display will be available on June 26 from HP’s website and select retailers, with a starting price of $399.99.
Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.
Regarding the 7ms response time, my Dell U2713HM IPS does just fine at 8ms for gaming. I was initially skeptical and prepared to return it, but I notice no difference in shooter or racing games between it and my 2ms Samsung 1080p TN panel. Some people, younger people specifically, may be more sensitive or notice something that my middle-aged eyes are not seeing.
32 is simply too big for 1440p.