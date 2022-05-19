HP's New Spectre x360 13.5 Gets 12th Gen Intel U CPUs and Better Video Conferencing

https://www.tomshardware.com/best-picks/best-webcams

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HP)

There's a renewed emphasis on webcams here. The front camera is 5MP now, and while that necessitates a slightly thicker top bezel, it's still less bulky than carrying around one of the best webcams in your bag. HP also has software with an autoframe feature (a bit like Center Stage on Apple devices). HP is also emphasizing backlight adjustment and an appearance filter, though I always hesitate with the latter. Why do I need to be made better looking, exactly? (Don't answer that.)



Meanwhile, the Envy series is seeing updates across the lineup, from the 13.3-inch and 15.6 Envy x360 2-in-1s to a 16-inch clamshell.

(Image credit: HP)

That 16-inch (starting at $1,399.99) can be specced to the gills with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H and RTX 3060 or Intel Arc A370M, as well as 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. It's got a ton of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and an HDMI port.

HP has outfitted the Envy with a 16:10 screen that comes in either 2560 x 1600 or 3840 x 2400 resolutions.



The 15.6-inch convertibles are the only consumer laptops HP announced today that come with both Intel and Ryzen options. They go up to Ryzen 7 5825U or an Intel Core i7-1260P. AMD models start at $849.99, while Intel versions begin at $899.99. The 13.3-inch convertible laptop will begin at $899.99, while the 17.3-inch clamshell will start at $1,099.99.