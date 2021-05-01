Huawei Reportedly Preps 32-Inch Monitor with 3:2 Aspect Ratio, 4500x3000 Resolution

Multiple reports from China say that Huawei is prepping a 32-inch display with an unorthodox 3:2 aspect ratio. The monitor will carry Huawei's new MateView trademark and will be aimed at professionals who need to have a lot of space both horizontally and vertically.

Being a new player on the market of PC displays, Huawei has to offer unique products to attract attention to its brand and gain share. Since the 32-inch Huawei MateView LCD will be aimed at users who demand accurate colors, it will reportedly use a 10-bit (presumably IPS-type) display panel with a 4500x3000 resolution, which is very unusual for desktop monitors.



The 90Hz refresh rate that the screen reportedly supports is also unusual. No other specifications are known at this point, but the monitor is expected to carry VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge and will thus feature a minimum of 400 nits peak luminance and support at least HDR10 transport.



The key selling feature of Huawei's professional MateView monitor will obviously be its 3:2 aspect ratio, which has proven to be particularly useful on laptops. Such an aspect ratio shows more data vertically, which is good for coding, reading, and writing. Furthermore, to make the monitor even more comfortable, it will feature very thin bezels and a close to 100% screen-to-body ratio, reports GizmoChina. Meanwhile, a 3:2 aspect ratio can be annoying for those watching movies shot in aspect ratios like 1.78:1 or 2.39:1 (1.43:1 for IMAX) and therefore produce black bars even on 16:9/16:10 screens.

(Image credit: Uncle Mountain/Weibo)

Based on an image of Huawei's MateView monitor with a 3:2 aspect ratio published by a blogger, the LCD has a wireless charging pad on its base, a feature that is fairly easy to implement but is rarely installed by manufacturers.

One thing to keep in mind is that Huawei does not produce display panels. Therefore, the 32-inch LCD panel will likely be used by other monitor makers. So, a 3:2 aspect ratio looks to be coming to desktops after all.

In addition to the professional 32-inch 3:2 display, Huawei is reportedly working on a 42-inch MateView monitor for gamers. The part is expected to feature a 3440x1440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Huawei is projected to unveil both 32-inch and 42-inch MateView displays on May 16 (depending on the exact time the product is introduced, it may be May 15 in the U.S.). There is no word about pricing and whether they are set to be available outside of China.

Huawei has not yet announced its MateView LCDs, so all the information about them is strictly unofficial at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, it comes from two unrelated tipsters that partly corroborate each other, which may indicate that the company is indeed working on MateView displays for gamers and professionals.