Inno3D Mentions a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super On Its Website

As spotted by hardware leaker @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, Nvidia partner Inno3D has listed the mythical GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super graphics card multiple times on the company's promotion page.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has allegedly stated that it has no plans to launch a Super version of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We tend to agree with the chipmaker's purported plans. With things how they are right now in the market, there's no place for a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super as it would only cannibalize Nvidia's other high-end models. Taking that into consideration, it's highly possible that Inno3D's various listings are a product of human error.

Inno3D Promotion Page (Image credit: Inno3D)

While going through Inno3D's promotion page, we can see that the graphics card manufacturer started listing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super with Nvidia's "Super Fast Supernatural" bundle. The promotion period for the bundle started in July and lasted until September 16. Since we're way past September and we still don't see the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti anywhere, that's more than enough reason to consider the listing a typo.

Funnily enough, Inno3D listed the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super for a second time with the latest "The Rules Have Changed" bundle. This one runs from September 17 to November 18. Either Inno3D hasn't noticed its error or the company's subconscious is betraying it.

We don't expect Nvidia to go back on its word - at least not for now. Unless AMD's high-end Navi graphics card really give Nvidia a run for its money, there might never be a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super.

At any rate, we reached out to Nvidia for comment. The company reminded us that it doesn't comment on rumors.