Intel Announces Ice Lake Server Launch Event for April 6

Intel today announced that it plans to reveal more information about its upcoming Ice Lake server chips at the “How Wonderful Gets Done 2021” event on April 6.

The company said it plans to launch the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors as well as “the latest additions to Intel’s hardware and software portfolio targeting data centers, 5G networks, and intelligent edge infrastructure” during the event.

Intel’s revealed precious little about Ice Lake. It offered some details about the 10nm chips in August 2020, and it said in November 2020 that its 32-core offerings would offer better performance than AMD’s 64-core EPYC processors, but that’s about it.

Luckily we have learned a bit more from leaks. A 36-core Ice Lake processor leaked via Geekbench in December 2020, and last week Hewlett Packard Enterprise accidentally revealed a 40-core member of the lineup on its support website.

Intel said in January that Ice Lake chips had finally entered production after series of delays pushed the processors back from their intended launch in 2020. Now it seems the company is finally ready to share more about the next-gen Xeon lineup.

The “How Wonderful Gets Done 2021” Launch Event will be held on April 6 at 8am PT and streamed via Intel’s website. Folks who can’t watch the event live should be able to view a replay on the Intel Newsroom.