Alleged Benchmarks of Intel's Flagship Arc Alchemist Appear

The first alleged benchmark results of one of Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics card with a GPU featuring 512 vector engines have been published in SiSoftware Sandra's Benchmark Ranker and uncovered by @Tum_Apisak. The overall GPU compute score of the forthcoming discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) from Intel is higher than that of Nvidia's high-end GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. But there is a catch so take these scores with a pinch of salt for now.

The score of Intel's presumably flagship desktop discrete Arc Alchemist GPU have been submitted by an unknown person (or persons) to the database. The GPU of the card features 512 enabled vector engines (which correspond to 4096 stream processors), has 4MB of L2 cache and operates at 2.1 GHz. The board is equipped with 12.8GB of usable memory, which probably means 16GB of memory in total. See more details about the test setup below.

Intel's Arc Alchemist Xe-HPG 512VE/4096SP vs. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Arc Alchemist Xe-HPG 512 (MPix/s) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (MPix/s) FP16 | Half-float GP 35,093 36,510 FP32 | Single-float GP 20,888 27,029 FP64 | Double-float GP 1,000 594 FP128 | Quad-float GP 109 22 Score 9017.52 8369.51

Assuming that the results submitted to SiSoftware Sandra's Benchmark Ranker are accurate and the drivers are mature enough, the overall score of Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics card with a GPU featuring 512 vector engines of 9017.52 Mpix/s looks quite good. Exceeding Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti hits 8369.51 MPix/s. But the devil is in the details.

When it comes to FP32 GPU compute workloads — a precision that graphics applications use the most these days — Intel's discrete Arc Alchemist GPU with 4096 stream processors at 2.10 GHz is around 23% behind its competitor GA104 with 6144 stream processors at 1440 MHz – 1850 MHz. This is not exactly a spectacular result at least as performance in FP32 compute workloads is concerned. Of course, we are not dealing with commercial hardware or software here, so take the information with a grain of salt. Perhaps, Intel's actual flagship Arc Alchemist will perform considerably better.

Intel's Arc Alchemist Xe-512 performs on par with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in FP16 GPU compute workloads, which are not widely used for graphics. Meanwhile, the Xe-HPG GPU outperforms Nvidia's GA104 by 68% in FP64 GPU compute workloads and by almost by almost 5 times (or by 395%) in FP128 GPU compute workloads, but neither FP64 nor FP128 are used by graphics applications and are reserved for high-performance computing.

The result published in SiSoftware Sandra's Benchmark Ranker is marked as 'Intel(R) Graphics d gfx-driver-ci-master-10002 DCH Release Internal (4096S 512C SM3.0 2.1GHz, 4MB L2, 12.8GB) (OpenCL),' so we are dealing with a sample and the driver meant for internal testing. Perhaps, the most suspicious part about this testing of Intel's upcoming graphics board is that it was conducted on Intel's 'CoffeeLake Client Platform CannonLake Client System (Intel CoffeeLake S UDIMM RVP)', which is not a gaming system at all.

While the Intel Arc Alchemist Xe-512 benchmark results should be taken with discretion, these are the first performance numbers of the part, so we at least have some food for the thought.