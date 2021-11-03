Intel's Core i9-12900K Just Hit 8 GHz Along With DDR5-8300

Overclocking maestro HiCookie (courtesy of Aorus Spain's Twitter) has overclocked Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K Alder Lake to an impressive 8 GHz with liquid nitrogen (LN2). And not only that, but he also pushed his DDR5 memory from 4,800 MHz to 8,300 MHz.

The Core i9-12900K seems to be a very competent overclocking chip, considering its predecessors, such as the Core i9-11900K (7.3 GHz) and Core i9-10900K (7.7 GHz), were nowhere near the 8 GHz barrier. The Core i9-12900K has already set a few world records, and we can expect to see more when the embargo for Alder Lake lifts tomorrow.

Since the overclock was backed by Gigabyte, it wasn't a surprise that HiCookie used the manufacturer's hardware to achieve the feat. On the motherboard end, the overclocked employed the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Tachyon, which is tailored to hardcore overclocking. The motherboard boasts a power delivery subsystem with a 15+1+2-phase design with 105A power stages and tantalum polymer capacitors. With only two DDR5 memory slots and shorter traces, the Z690 Aorus Tachyon is a popular choice for memory overclocking.

Image 1 of 2 Intel Core i9-12900K at 8 GHz (Image credit: Aorus Spain) Image 2 of 2 Intel Core i9-12900K at 8 GHz (Image credit: Aorus Spain)

For the memory, HiCookie utilized a single stick of Gigabyte DDR5-4800 (GP-ARS32G62D5). We've previously seen the same memory hit DDR5-8000, but on this occasion, HiCookie managed to push it to DDR5-8300. Obviously, the timings are a mess. The overclocker had to relax them to 52-52-52-100 to achieve DDR5-8300.

Intel's Alder Lake processors have been available for preorder since a week ago. Orders should start shipping out tomorrow unless you're one of those fortunate Newegg buyers that got yours ahead of everyone else. If not, don't forget to check back to see our review of the Core i9-12900K and whether it should be your next processor upgrade.