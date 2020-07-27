Intel Leadership, Tech Team Changes Not Delayed, Murthy Renduchintala Leaves

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel announced today that it is changing its technology organization and executive team, including the exit of a key executive, to "improve focus and accountability in process technology execution." As such, the company separated its Technology, Systems Architecture, and Client Group (TCSG) into five separate groups, effective immediately, and announced that Dr. Murthy Renduchintala, who was brought in to help correct the issues with the 10nm process and forge a new path forward, will leave the company on August 3, 2020.

Intel's move comes after the company suffered a severe 16% loss to its stock valuation, or roughly $43 billion in market cap, as a result its recent announcement that its 7nm process would be delayed. Intel also said it might have to resort to using third-party fabs to produce its chips, which was a glaring sign that the company had encountered severe problems in its design and manufacturing processes. It also suggested that the company could have structural issues that led to mismanagement of the design process.

Now Intel is taking severe action. First, the company announced that Dr. Murthy Renduchintala, the chief engineering officer and group president of TCSG, will leave the company on August 3, 2020. Murty was brought in by ex-Intel CEO Brian Krzanich in 2015 to lead Intel's CISA group, but Murty eventually assumed control of several different groups that were all merged under the TCSG banner, including the Technology and Manufacturing Group, Intel Labs, Systems Architecture, and the Client and Connectivity businesses.

Intel is now dismantling that structure and breaking it into five different groups, all of which will report directly to Intel CEO Bob Swan. Murthy was also responsible for recruiting rock star chip architects Jim Keller and Raja Koduri to help formulate a new six-pillar strategy for the company in the wake of its 10nm delays. Keller recently exited the company, but it's noteworthy that Raja Koduri soldiers on as the head of the Architecture, Software and Graphics group.

Technology Development , led by Dr. Ann Kelleher. She will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Dr. Mike Mayberry, who has been leading Technology Development, will consult and assist in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year.

, She will now lead Intel technology development focusing on 7nm and 5nm processes. Dr. Mike Mayberry, who has been leading Technology Development, will consult and assist in the transition until his planned retirement at the end of the year. Manufacturing and Operations , led by Keyvan Esfarjani. Esfarjani will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity.

, Esfarjani will now lead global manufacturing operations and continue Kelleher’s work driving product ramp and the build-out of new fab capacity. Design Engineering , led in the interim by Josh Walden while Intel conducts an accelerated global search to identify a permanent world-class leader. Most recently, he has been leading the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group (IPAS), which will continue to report to him.

, led in the interim by Josh Walden while Intel conducts an accelerated global search to identify a permanent world-class leader. Most recently, he has been leading the Intel Product Assurance and Security Group (IPAS), which will continue to report to him. Architecture, Software and Graphics will continue to be led by Raja Koduri . Koduri has responsibility for driving the development of Intel’s architecture and software strategy, and dedicated graphics product portfolio. Under his leadership, we will continue to invest in our software capability as a strategic asset and further build-out software engineering with cloud, platform, solutions and services expertise.

. Koduri has responsibility for driving the development of Intel’s architecture and software strategy, and dedicated graphics product portfolio. Under his leadership, we will continue to invest in our software capability as a strategic asset and further build-out software engineering with cloud, platform, solutions and services expertise. Supply Chain will continue to be led by Dr. Randhir Thakur. Thakur will report directly to the CEO as chief supply chain officer, recognizing the ever-growing importance of this role and our relationships with key players in the ecosystem. Thakur and his team are charged with ensuring supply chain is a competitive advantage for Intel.

“I look forward to working directly with these talented and experienced technology leaders, each of whom is committed to driving Intel forward during this period of critical execution,” said Swan. “I also want to thank Murthy for his leadership in helping Intel transform our technology platform. We have the most diverse portfolio of leadership products in our history and, as a result of our six pillars of innovation and disaggregation strategy, much more flexibility in how we build, package and deliver those products for our customers.”

This is a breaking news story, more to come...