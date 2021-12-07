Intel to Scrap 14nm Comet Lake Mobile Processors

Intel has announced plans to discontinue its higher-end mobile 10th-Gen Core 'Comet Lake' processors. The CPUs will be available for order until 2022, but Intel is obviously scrapping production of higher-end chips using its 14nm fabrication technology. That makes sense because Intel now has two families of 10nm processors.

Since Intel was late with its 10nm CPUs and had to address performance-demanding users with products made using its 14nm technology, it introduced Coffee Lake CPUs with up to eight cores, Comet Lake chips with up to 10 cores, and Raptor Lake processors with up to eight cores. These CPUs did their job, but since the company's 14 nm node was never meant to be used for 10-core processors, these chips have a large die size and are not as efficient (both in power consumption and in terms of financials) as Intel's latest products.

Discontinuing the outdated high-end processors has a number of advantages for Intel. First, it obviously frees up production capacity for other products. Secondly, it will be easier for Intel to produce lower-end obsolete parts and it will simplify choices for PC makers and make it easier to procure additional components.

Intel's customers that need Core i5-10200H, i5-10300H, i5-10500H, i7-10750H, i7-10870H, and i9-10980HK processors will have to make their last orders by April 1, 2022. The final chips will ship by September 30, 2022.



The Core i5-10400H, i7-10850H, i7-10875H, i9-10885H, Xeon W-10855M, and Xeon W-10885M can only be ordered until July 1, 2022, and will ship by January 27, 2023.

Earlier this year Intel also initiated its end-of-life (EOL) plans for its Comet Lake-U, Ice Lake-U, and Lakefield processors for laptops.