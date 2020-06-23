Japanese ARM Based Supercomputer Fugaku Is Now World's Most Powerful

There's a new kid on the block called Fugaku, which is a Japanese, ARM-based supercomputer that's now the world's most powerful. It is significantly faster than all of today's supercomputers, and the first ARM-based supercomputer to take home the world's fastest prize.

The system is installed at the RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan, and scored a High-Performance Linpack score of 415.5 petaflops, with a peak performance of about 513 petaflops. In single-precision operations, the system is able to surpass the 1-exaflop mark.

Powering Fugaku are a staggering 152,064 of Fujitsu's 48-core A64FX SoCs (System-on-Chip), which tally up to a total of 7.3-million CPU cores. The chips run at 2.0 GHz with a boost to 2.2 GHz, and carry 32 GB of HBM2 memory each.

Cores Linpack Performance Fugaku 7,299,072 415.5 petaflop Summit 2,414,592 148.6 petaflop Sierra 1,572,480 94.6 petaflop Sunway TaihuLight 10,649,600 93.0 petaflop Tianhe-2A 4,981,760 61.4 petaflop

For comparison, IBM's Summit, which has topped the list since 2017, jots down a Linpack score of 148.6 petaflops, making the ARM-based Fugaku 2.8 times stronger than its American competitor. But, it also uses about 2.8 times as much power at a total of roughly 28 megawatts.

Not long ago, Intel also claimed that the Aurora would be the first supercomputer to break the exaflop barrier, though that system is only expected to enter operation in 2021 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, for a moment, Folding@Home had broken the exaflop barrier back in March as many donors set their home PCs up to donate their leftover resources to fighting the Coronavirus. But, that wasn't officially a supercomputer, so it never made it onto the Top500 list.