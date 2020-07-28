Konami Open up Pre-Orders for First Gaming Desktop PCs

Arespear C700+ (Image credit: Konami Amusement)

As reported by Japanese news outlet PC Watch, Konami Amusement, a subsidiary of Konami Holdings Corporation, has started accepting orders for its Arespear gaming PCs. The systems will start shipping at the end of September, however, global availability is currently unknown.

The C300 is the entry-level model, while the C700 and the C700+ are the intermediate and high-end models, respectively. The trio features a body that measures 575.3 x 501.5 x 230mm with a honeycomb design. The C700+ is the only model out of the three that has a acrylic side panel and RGB lighting.

The Arespear C300 is equipped with an Intel Core i5-9400F processor with air cooling, 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. The two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots are the only empty slots left on the motherboard.

The Arespear C700 and C700+ leverage an Intel Core i7-9700 processor with watercooling, 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-2666 memory, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, a 1TB hard drive and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super. The available slots and ports include one PCIe 3.0 x8 slot, one PCIe 3.0 x4 slot, two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots and one M.2 2280 port.

Image 1 of 3 Arespear C300 (Image credit: Konami Amusement) Image 2 of 3 Arespear C700 (Image credit: Konami Amusement) Image 3 of 3 Arespear C700+ (Image credit: Konami Amusement)

Regardless of the configuration, the Arespear incorporates Asus Xonar AE sound card to provide a high-quality audio experience during gaming. The Xonar AE offers a plethora of interfaces for connecting your audio devices. There are five 3.5mm analog output jacks, one 3.5mm analog input jack and a digital S/PDIF out.

Unfortunately, the systems lack wireless connectivity so the only way to connect to the Internet is through the standard Gigabit Ethernet port.

The Arespear C300 relies solely on the GeForce GTX 1650 for its video outputs. You get one DisplayPort 1.4 output, one HDMI 2.0b port and a DVI-D port. The Arespear C700 and C700+, on the other hand, sport one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one HDMI 1.4b port and one DVI-D port from the motherboard in addition to the three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and the HDMI 2.0b from the GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

The front panel of the Arespear houses two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports. The rear USB ports vary depending on the model. The C300 has three USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. The C700 and C700+ swap out one of the USB 2.0 ports for a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port.

The C300 carries a price tag of 184,800 yen (~$1,760), while the C700 and C700+ go for 316,800 yen ($3,016) and 338,800 yen ($3,226), respectively. All prices include taxes.